Colorado Governor: COVID-19 Response & Vaccination Program

Gov. Polis Provides Update on Colorado’s COVID-19 Response & Limited Vaccine Supply Chain

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis shared an update on Colorado’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s mass vaccination program.

“The main limiting factor right now in our fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado is the limited supply of the vaccine. I share the frustration of our 70+ population and others who want to get vaccinated. Colorado has the ability to utilize three to five times of vaccines based on our current infrastructure, and our local public health departments and providers across the state have done yeoman’s work to get shots into arms,” said Gov. Polis. “The reality is we are exhausting our supply each week and it’s frustrating how slow we are receiving vaccination doses but we are hopeful that the amount we recover will Increase over time.”

The state of Colorado has been among the top 10 of states in the U.S. in terms of vaccines administered. Gov. Polis reminded Coloradans that the vaccine is free and if an individual is asked to provide financial information it is a scam. Last week, Gov. Polis signed an Executive Order ensuring that the vaccine is free for Coloradans, and insurance status will not be used to deny or deprioritize any patient from getting the vaccine.

Governor Polis discussed a letter sent to Colorado’s health care providers and local public health agencies. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that had been designated as second doses should now be used as first doses for Coloradans ages 70 and up during the week of January 18 through 25. Colorado will backfill additional second doses as needed in the upcoming weeks. Health care providers should retain only enough second doses that are required for this week.

Governor Polis also provided an update on measures Colorado is taking to prepare for Inauguration Day. Colorado is continuing to closely monitor the security situation. To ensure the State is prepared for potential civil unrest, Governor Polis signed an Executive Order today declaring a disaster emergency and authorizing employment of the Colorado National Guard to assist with potential civil unrest in the State.