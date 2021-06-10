Colorado Governor: Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing Winners

Governor Polis Announces First Round of Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing Winners

TRINIDAD, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced the first five $50,000 winners of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing. Governor Polis was joined by Dr. Angie Paccione, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

“Congratulations to our very first winners of the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing!” said Governor Polis. “As some of the younger Coloradans eligible to receive the incredibly effective vaccine, I thank you for doing your part to protect yourself, your family, your classmates, and other members of your community. This lifesaving vaccine is our ticket for students to return to the classroom, and an opportunity to win a $50,000 scholarship, which can open a multitude of doors for students pursuing advanced education. I encourage you, whether you’re in high school or in your 60’s, to make a plan today to get this vaccine.”

The winners of this week’s scholarship drawing are Natalie M. of Centennial, Arianna Garcia (14) of Longmont, Liam Atkins (15) of Boulder, Brett Cheney (16) of Mesa County, and Gabriella Sleight (14) of Littleton.

Thomas M. of Steamboat Springs additionally won the scholarship but gave it to another Coloradan as he has already secured a full-ride scholarship to college.

Vaccinated Coloradans ages 12-17 are eligible for the $50,000 scholarship and will be randomly selected over the next few weeks. Four additional drawings for the Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced on Thursdays, June 17, June 24, July 1, and July 8.

The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.