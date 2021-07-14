Expo provides the opportunity to showcase Colorado projects to potential investors
DENVER CO (STL.News) The National Opportunity Zone Expo will take place in Denver, July 15-16. Governor Jared Polis will be the featured keynote speaker on July 15 and Colorado Opportunity Zone Program Director Mike Landes will also be presenting. This event is the industry’s largest conference dedicated to Opportunity Zone stakeholders.
“Opportunity zones are a powerful tool for development, growth, and jobs. Colorado is in the forefront of using the tax advantages of opportunity zones to attract capital,” said Governor Polis. “Bringing new investment or Colorado opens opportunities for businesses seeking to expand and for employees searching for job opportunities.”
“Colorado has earned a national reputation for our thoughtful and inclusive approach designating Opportunity Zones, and we are committed to ensuring that we realize their maximum potential,” said OZ Program Director Landes. “This expo provides a great opportunity to show the success we’ve had in Colorado and find potential new investors to further realize OZ opportunities in Colorado.”
The expo will premiere the coveted America’s Top Project award where developers can compete for the title of America’s Top Project in a shark tank-style competition. Developers pitch their projects to a panel of honorary judges for a chance to capture Top Project or the Most Impactful project award.
The distinguished Top 25 OZ Influencers of 2020 will also be honored at an award reception during the keynote luncheon on July 15.
Join the conference to network, visit sponsor booths in our exhibitor hall and watch moderated panels. The Expo provides the opportunity to expand your business network and learn the latest about OZ regulations and industry trends.
Participants include fund managers, attorneys, real estate developers, investors, tax specialists, investment bankers, government officials and service professionals.
About Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
- The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor Jared Polis, we strive to advance the State’s economy through financial and technical assistance that fosters local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a host of programs and services tailored to support business development at every level including business retention services, business relocation services, and business funding and incentives. Our office includes the Global Business Development division; Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Financing & Incentives division; the Colorado Small Business Development Network; Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media; the Minority Business Office; Employee Ownership Office; and Rural Opportunity Office.
