Colorado Governor Appoints Martin & Vasquez to Judicial District Court

Colorado Governor Polis Appoints Brett Martin and Teri Vasquez to the 17th Judicial District Court

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Today, Governor Jared Polis appointed Brett Martin and Teri Vasquez to the 17th Judicial District Court. Brett Martin fills a vacancy occasioned by the voters’ decision not to retain the Honorable Tomee Crespin. His appointment is effective immediately. Teri Vasquez fills a vacancy occasioned by the retirement of the Honorable Emily Anderson. Her appointment is effective January 23, 2021.

Mr. Martin is a Chief Trial Deputy in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Previously, he was a County Court Chief in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (2016-2019); Trial Attorney for the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (2010-2016); and a Case Manager with the Department of Youth Services (2005-2007). Mr. Martin earned his B.A. from the University of Missouri in 2004 and his J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2010.

Ms. Vasquez is a Shareholder with Bayer & Carey, PC, a position she has held since 2014. Her practice consists of insurance defense litigation, primarily personal injury matters. Previously, Ms. Vasquez served as an Associate with Bayer & Carey, PC (2011-2014), Stuart S. Jorgensen & Associates (1999-2011), Thelen, Reid and Priest (1996-1999), and Adams, Duque & Hazeltine (1994-1996). Ms. Vasquez earned her B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles in 1989 and her J.D. from the University of California Los Angeles School of Law in 1994.