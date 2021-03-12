Colorado Governor Appoints Laura Norris Findorff

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Polis appointed Laura Norris Findorff to the District Court of the 4th Judicial District. This judgeship is created by the retirement of the Honorable Robert L. Lowrey. The appointment is effective April 1, 2021.

Findorff is currently a County Court Judge in El Paso County, a position she has held since 2013. Previously, Findorff was a Magistrate in the 18th Judicial District (2009-2012); Legal Research Attorney in the 18th Judicial District (2008-2009); Of Counsel at Haskins & Cyboron (2006-2007); Senior Editor at LexisNexis (2001-2006); Law Clerk at Gentry & Haskins (2001); Adjunct Professor at Pikes Peak Community College (2000-2001); Research Attorney at Spence, Moriarity & Schuster in Jackson, Wyoming (1997-2000); Senior Associate Attorney at Cummins & White in Newport Beach, California (1992-1997); Associate at Gilbert, Kelly, Crowley & Jennett in Orange, California (1989-1992); and a Staff Member at Deloitte & Touche in Irvine, CA (1988-1989). Findorff earned her B.B.A. from the University of San Diego in 1984 and her J.D. from the University of San Diego in 1988.