Politics

Colorado Governor Appoints Laura Norris Findorff

ByPublisher3

Mar 12, 2021 , , ,

DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Polis appointed Laura Norris Findorff to the District Court of the 4th Judicial District.  This judgeship is created by the retirement of the Honorable Robert L. Lowrey.  The appointment is effective April 1, 2021.

Findorff is currently a County Court Judge in El Paso County, a position she has held since 2013. Previously, Findorff was a Magistrate in the 18th Judicial District (2009-2012); Legal Research Attorney in the 18th Judicial District (2008-2009); Of Counsel at Haskins & Cyboron (2006-2007); Senior Editor at LexisNexis (2001-2006); Law Clerk at Gentry & Haskins (2001); Adjunct Professor at Pikes Peak Community College (2000-2001); Research Attorney at Spence, Moriarity & Schuster in Jackson, Wyoming (1997-2000); Senior Associate Attorney at Cummins & White in Newport Beach, California (1992-1997); Associate at Gilbert, Kelly, Crowley & Jennett in Orange, California (1989-1992); and a Staff Member at Deloitte & Touche in Irvine, CA (1988-1989).  Findorff earned her B.B.A. from the University of San Diego in 1984 and her J.D. from the University of San Diego in 1988.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Commits to Phasing Out Gas Tax

Mar 12, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

US State Department: Pamela Spratlen Designated as Senior Advisor

Mar 12, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Texas Governor On DHS Mass Vaccination Clinic In Rio Grande Valley

Mar 12, 2021 Publisher3