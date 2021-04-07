Colorado Governor Announces OEDIT Executive Director

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced Pat Meyers as the new Chief Economic Recovery Officer and Executive Director at the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

“As Colorado continues driving towards a bold and revitalized economy in the aftermath of this pandemic, Pat’s wealth of expertise and dedication to our state will be invaluable,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Early on in the pandemic, when we faced a lack of critical supplies and an absence of federal leadership, Pat played a leading role in helping Colorado secure the personal protective equipment we so desperately needed and has continued doing so over the last year. Colorado is ripe for a strong economic comeback, and I look forward to working with Pat to create good jobs.”

“I am honored to serve Governor Polis and the State of Colorado at such a key moment in our state’s economic climate,” said Pat Meyers. “I share Governor Polis’ optimistic view of the bright economic opportunities ahead for Colorado and, along with the OEDIT team, I am committed to building back a strong and dynamic economy that serves all of Colorado.”

From 1993 – 2012, Pat worked for Quiznos, the sandwich chain, ultimately becoming an owner of the company. Following Quiznos, he served in many roles with Consumer Capital Partners, including Partner, Managing Director and Chief Legal Officer. Pat then went on to serve as Chief of Staff to former Governor John Hickenlooper.

Most recently, in March 2020, Pat was appointed the Constrained Medical Supply Team Leader for the State of Colorado’s Covid Innovation Response Team, where he led the team in obtaining personal protective equipment and other medical supplies for the State.

Patrick Meyers is a graduate of the University of Colorado (Denver) and the University of California (Hastings) School of Law. He served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service from 1978-1984.