Colorado Governor Announces Boards, Commissions Appointments

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

Colorado Podiatry Board

The Colorado Podiatry Board conducts examinations and institutes hearings to revoke, suspend, deny or reissue licenses.

effective March 18, 2021 for a term expiring March 17, 2025:

Brett D. Sachs, DPM, FACFAS of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a podiatrist, reappointed.

Eighteenth Judicial Nominating Commission

There is a judicial district nominating commission for each of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts that selects nominees for district and county judicial vacancies. Each district nominating commission is chaired by a justice of the Supreme Court, who is a non-voting member of the commission.

for a term expiring December 31, 2026:

Louis Martin of Rush, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, an Unaffiliated, and a member from Lincoln County, appointed.

Food Systems Advisory Council

The Food Systems Advisory Council was created as an advisory committee to make recommendations to the General Assembly and to the appropriate regulatory agencies. The purpose of the Council is to identify and use existing studies relevant to the food system; work with and develop relationships with other task forces, committees, and/or organizations pursuing similar objectives; develop recommendations that promote the building of a robust, resilient, and long-term local food economy; develop recommendations regarding hunger and food access; collaborate with local and regional food policy councils in the State; and promote “Colorado Proud”.

for a term expiring August 31, 2022:

Effie Rorke of Colorado Springs, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a statewide anti-hunger organization, occasioned by the resignation of Lynne Marie Telford of Colorado Springs, Colorado, appointed.

Colorado Aeronautical Board

The Colorado Aeronautical Board assesses the state’s aviation needs and makes recommendations to the Director of the Division of Aeronautics within the Department of Transportation.

for a term expiring December 19, 2022:

Charles Tedesco of Commerce City, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a local government that operates airports on the eastern slope, occasioned by the resignation of Amy Miller of Akron, Colorado, appointed.

Interbasin Compact Committee

The Interbasin Compact Committee is charged with the development of a negotiation framework and foundational principles to guide voluntary negotiations between basin roundtables, the facilitation of continuing discussions within and between basins on water management issues, and to encourage locally driven collaborative solutions to water supply challenges.

for a term expiring at the Pleasure of the Governor:

Bo Shaffer of Longmont, Colorado, to serve as a Libertarian, occasioned by the resignation of Robert Thomas Sakata of Brighton, Colorado, appointed.

Minority Business Advisory Council

The Minority Business Advisory Council provides a public forum at which the perspective of minority businesses is brought to the attention of the State and makes recommendations for regulatory changes needed at all levels of government to encourage the initiation, stability and growth of minority businesses in Colorado.

for terms expiring January 31, 2024:

Maria Gonzalez of Commerce City, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a minority-owned business and community, reappointed;

Barbara Jean Myrick of Colorado Springs, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a minority-owned business, reappointed;

Steven L. Trujillo of Pueblo, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a business association and community, reappointed;

Jasmine Walker Motupaili of Centennial, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a business association, appointed;

Stella Un Young Hodgkins of Colorado Springs, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a business association, appointed;

Armando Valdez of La Jara, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a business association, appointed.

Public School Capital Construction Assistance Board

The Public School Capital Construction Assistance Board was established to protect the health and safety of students, teachers, and other persons using public school facilities and maximize student achievement by ensuring that the condition and capacity of public school facilities are sufficient to provide a safe and un-crowded environment that is conducive to students’ learning.

for terms expiring July 22, 2022:

Scott Stevens, PE of Colorado Springs, Colorado, an engineer whose professional practice at the time of appointment includes public school facilities engineering or who has recent experience in public school facilities engineering, reappointed;

Jane Marie Crisler, AIA, LEED AP of Denver, Colorado, an architect whose professional practice includes the design and rehabilitation of public school facilities at the time of appointment or who has recent experience rehabilitating existing public school facilities and designing new public school facilities, reappointed.

Second Judicial Nominating Commission

for a term expiring December 31, 2026:

L. Roger Hutson of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, as an Unaffiliated, and as a member from Denver County, appointed.

Seventeenth Judicial District Performance Commission

The State Commission on Judicial Performance developed evaluation techniques for district and county judges, justices of the Supreme Court, and judges of the court of appeals. According to statute, those criteria include the following: integrity, legal knowledge, communication skills, judicial temperament, administrative performance, and service to the legal profession and the public.

for a term expiring November 30, 2021:

Avilene Rodriguez of Commerce City, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney and occasioned by the resignation of Sheryn F. Caldwell of Thornton, Colorado, appointed.

Sickle-Cell Anemia Advisory Board

The Sickle-Cell Anemia Advisory Board uses the existing staff and facilities of the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish programs and conduct research for the care and treatment of persons suffering from sickle-cell anemia. The Board shall be composed of eleven members representing hospitals, voluntary agencies interested in sickle-cell anemia, medical specialists in sickle-cell anemia patient care, and the general public.

for a term expiring January 31, 2025:

Lee Francis Allen, Jr. of Aurora, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a voluntary agency interested in sickle-cell anemia, reappointed.

State Board of Community Colleges and Occupational Education

The State Board of Community Colleges and Occupational Education is the governing body for the state community college system and the coordinating board for local district colleges. It also coordinates the activities of area vocational schools.

for a term expiring December 31, 2024:

Garrison Ortiz of Pueblo, Colorado, a Democrat, and a resident of the Third Congressional District, appointed.

State Board of Marriage and Family Therapist Examiners

The State Board of Marriage and Family Therapist Examiners board adopts rules and regulations for the profession, conducts examinations, and grants or denies licenses.

for a term expiring August 12, 2021:

Erin L. Ford of Westminster, Colorado, to serve as a member of the general public, and occasioned by the resignation of April Jackson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, appointed.

State Board of Optometry

The State Board of Optometry sets rules and regulations for administering examinations and conducts hearings to revoke, suspend, deny or reissue licenses.

effective April 16, 2021 for terms expiring April 15, 2025:

Tuesday Nicole Hennessy, OD of Lakewood, Colorado, to serve as an optometrist, reappointed;

Kyle David Treick, OD of Fort Collins, Colorado to serve as an optometrist, reappointed;

Colleen B. Daywalt, of Westminster, Colorado to serve as a member of the public, appointed.

Venture Capital Authority

The Venture Capital Authority uses allocated funds to make investments in qualified businesses in three designated geographical markets.

for a term expiring May 5, 2022:

Nikhil Mankekar of Boulder, Colorado, to serve as a representative of venture capital, institutional investment, fund management or investment banking, and occasioned by the resignation of Natasha Main of Colorado Springs, Colorado, appointed.

Water Quality Control Commission

The Water Quality Control Commission is responsible for developing and maintaining a comprehensive and effective program for prevention, control and abatement of water pollution of the waters throughout the entire State.

effective February 16, 2021 for terms expiring February 15, 2024:

Troy Glen Waters of Fruita, Colorado, reappointed;

Joan Card of Boulder, Colorado, reappointed;

Jason Rogers of Parker, Colorado, appointed.