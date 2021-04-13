Colorado Governor Announces Boards & Commissions Appointments

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments.

Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System

The Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System is the governing board for Colorado State University and the Colorado State University, Pueblo. The Board selects the presidents of these schools and generally oversees the schools, including determination of salaries and tuition, conferring degrees and carrying out other legal functions.

for terms expiring December 31, 2024:

Kimberley Beth Jordan of Fort Collins, Colorado, a Larimer County resident and a Democrat, reappointed;

John Stephen Fischer of Golden, Colorado, to serve a Republican, appointed.

Board of Trustees for Western State Colorado University

The Board of Trustees for Western State Colorado University makes policy for the school and oversees its operation.

for a term expiring December 31, 2024:

Alvina Maria Vasquez of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, a Democrat, occasioned by the resignation of Annelise Mae Loevlie of Golden, Colorado, appointed.

Coal Mine Board of Examiners

The Coal Mine Board of Examiners prepares and conducts examinations for all applicants to positions in coal mines that require certification under federal law. The Board issues certificates of competency to those who qualify. The Board also provides assistance in developing curricula for coal miner training programs.

for a term expiring July 1, 2024:

Nicholas Aromando of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to serve as a coal mine owner, operator, or manager engaged in underground mining and engineer experienced in coal mining, and occasioned by the resignation of John Carral Poulos, P.E. of Paonia, Colorado, appointed.

Colorado Board of Veterans Affairs

The Colorado Board of Veterans’ Affairs studies the problems facing veterans and makes recommendations to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Division of Veterans’ Affairs, concerning programs needed to assist veterans.

for a term expiring June 30, 2024:

Jasmine Walker Motupalli of Centennial, Colorado, a Democrat, and a veteran who has been honorably released or separated from the armed forces of the United States, and occasioned by the resignation of Norman E. Steen of Woodland Park, Colorado, appointed.

Real Estate Commission

The Real Estate Commission regulates the licensing and conduct of real estate brokers and salespeople and pre-owned home warranty service companies.

effective April 13, 2021 for terms expiring April 12, 2024:

Salim Azzam of Colorado Springs, Colorado, to serve as a real estate broker with expertise in real estate business, appointed;

Graham Kaltenbach of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a real estate broker with expertise in real estate business, appointed;

Kim Newbury Rediker of Vail, Colorado, to serve as a public member, appointed.

State Board of Human Services

The State Board of Human Services adopts policies, rules and regulations for the administration of the Department of Human Services. The Board also adopts rules and regulations concerning foster care and adoption procedures, mental health programs, alcohol and drug abuse programs and developmental disabilities programs.

for terms expiring March 1, 2025:

Brisa Chavez of Rifle, Colorado, to serve as a public member, appointed;

Mychael Ronald Dave of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a public member, appointed;

Lindsey Lee Reeves of Pueblo, Colorado, to serve as a public member and family member of a person with a disability, appointed;

Desta Meklit Taye-Channell of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a public member, reappointed.

Twentieth Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission

There is a judicial district nominating commission for each of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts that selects nominees for district and county judicial vacancies. Each district nominating commission is chaired by a justice of the Supreme Court, who is a non-voting member of the commission.

for a term expiring December 31, 2026: