Colorado Governor Amended Disaster Declaration Executive Order

Mar 9, 2021 , , ,

DENVER, CO (STL.NewsGovernor Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Polis amended the Executive Order pertaining to the State’s disaster declaration due to COVID-19 in Colorado.  The amendment allocates additional funds from the Disaster Emergency Fund to state agencies for response activities related to COVID-19.

The Governor extended an Executive Order related to the temporary suspension of certain statutes to increase the Medicaid home health workforce and eliminate cost sharing for the COVID-19 testing and treatment for Medicaid enrollees.  Governor Polis also extended an Executive Order temporarily suspending certain regulatory statutes concerning criminal justice.

