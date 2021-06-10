Colorado Governor: 12 Counties Surpass 70% Vaccination Rate

Governor Polis Announces 12 Counties in Colorado Surpass 70% Vaccination Rate

Governor Applauds Counties for Reaching Critical Milestone

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced that 12 of Colorado’s counties have passed President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70% of the eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Independence Day, July 4. This includes Denver County, the state’s most populous county.

“I’m thrilled to see that Colorado counties are making great strides towards reaching our vaccination goals to end the pandemic, and that twelve Colorado counties have successfully reached President Biden’s goal three weeks ahead of schedule. I congratulate the counties who have reached this critical milestone and all of the individuals and community members who made this moment possible, and encourage the rest of our state to catch up,” said Governor Polis. “It’s easy, free, quick and safe to receive this lifesaving vaccine and I know we’re all eager to power the Colorado comeback by protecting ourselves and those we love.”

To date, 3,102,816 Coloradans have been immunized with one dose and 2,698,515 people have been fully immunized. Everyone 12 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Find out where to get vaccinated by visiting https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated.

Tomorrow Governor Polis will announce the first five $50,000 winners of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing.