Colorado: Fluid Truck Drives Explosive Growth

Locally Grown Company Announces Major Headquarters Expansion

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Fluid Truck, the Colorado-based software-enabled peer-to-peer truck-sharing platform, has announced Colorado will remain its home as the company significantly expands its headquarters by 1,483 new jobs. The industry disruptor, committed to providing the vehicle you need when you need it, has found that Colorado offers everything it needs to fuel its record company growth.

“We’re proud of home-grown businesses like Fluid Truck who have had great success here in Colorado and choose to continue growing in our great state. We hope that they can serve as inspiration to many others who look to do the same. As Fluid Truck creates 1,500 more gold jobs for Coloradans, we know that our highly skilled talent pool and entrepreneurial spirit have helped make it possible,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Fluid Truck began its Colorado operations in 2016 as a community sharing marketplace and has since evolved to commercial vehicle sharing and grown to over 30 markets and counting across the United States. Demand for their service — an app-based truck sharing platform that offers 24/7 access to a variety of box trucks and cargo vans– has increased rapidly over the past year. Colorado competed with Arizona, Georgia, and Idaho for the headquarters expansion.

“We are excited to continue to build Fluid here in Denver. We believe Colorado has all the elements to create big companies outside of the coast and look forward to helping grow the next wave of technology leaders and innovators” says James Eberhard, CEO & Founder of Fluid Truck.

Fluid Truck anticipates creating up to 1,483 net new full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $163,677 over the next eight years. These jobs would spread across all major headquarters functions including finance, management, administration and engineering. The projected average annual salary is significantly higher than any Colorado county’s average annual wage.

“Fluid Truck’s expansion will continue to fuel Denver’s economy through good quality jobs and investment,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “There’s a sense of pride for us all in seeing local startups form, expand, and continue choosing Denver as their home.”

Fluid Truck is currently hiring for a diverse array of positions, including a variety of product and engineering positions.