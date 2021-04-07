Colorado: Fidelity To Hire 300+ New Workers

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis celebrates the announcement that Fidelity Investments plans to hire 375 new employees based in Colorado as part of the financial services corporation’s goal to bring on 4,000 additional employees over the next six months.

“I’m thrilled that Fidelity is hiring and will employ more Coloradans with nearly 400 new jobs, providing additional opportunities for our talented and sought-after workforce,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Companies like Fidelity understand our great business climate and the unique opportunities and quality of life that our state can provide.”

“Continuing to grow Fidelity Investments’ Colorado team and expanding the company’s U.S. footprint will allow us to source diverse and innovative talent to meet our customers’ changing financial needs today and in the future,” said Josh Deakin, Colorado Regional Leader, Fidelity Investments. “We are committed to helping our customers achieve their individual financial goals, while offering our associates opportunities to build rewarding careers with benefits to support and enhance their whole lives.”

The hiring of 375 new employees in Colorado builds upon Fidelity’s previous hiring in 2020 of more than 500 employees based in Colorado. Fidelity is adding approximately 1,000 workers in 20 new markets across the country through a new, remote regional center model where employees will primarily work from home. These employees will be located near Fidelity’s existing investor center locations in cities including Minneapolis and Atlanta. To search available positions, visit https://jobs.fidelity.com/.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $10.2 trillion, including discretionary assets of $3.9 trillion as of February 28, 2021, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 35 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 institutions with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients’ money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 47,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers.