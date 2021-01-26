Colorado, COVID-19 Advisor to Join Biden Administration

DENVER, CO (STL.News) The Polis administration announced that Kacey Wulff, Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response, Resilience, and Recovery will join the Biden administration

“Kacey has answered the call of duty and has been instrumental in the state’s response to the unique challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Polis. “We will miss her passion and problem-solving skills and wish Kacey well as she embarks on this new challenge. Kacey’s recruitment to the Biden administration is a reflection of Colorado’s successes in responding to the COVID pandemic. Our state and country will be better served with Kacey’s continued involvement in the response to the pandemic at the federal level.”

“Kacey can navigate stakeholding, serve as a public health expert, and develop policy. She’s an ‘all of the above’ type of public servant. She does it all with grace and while advocating for Coloradans and their wellbeing. Colorado’s loss is our nation’s gain,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“I am grateful to Governor Polis, Director Ryan, and many others for placing their trust in me to help shepherd Colorado’s response to this once in a century pandemic and thankful to everyone who has poured their hearts into this coordinated effort,” said Kacey Wulff, Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response, Resilience, and Recovery. “I am excited about this new endeavor and will bring the lessons forged by Colorado to help our country build back stronger than before the pandemic.”

Wulff will begin her position as the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the Department of Health and Human Services today, January 21, 2021. The mission of ASPR is to save lives and protect Americans from 21st-century health security threats. ASPR leads the nation’s medical and public health preparedness for, response to, and recovery from disasters and public health emergencies. ASPR collaborates with hospitals, healthcare coalitions, biotech firms, community members, state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, and other partners across the country to improve readiness and response capabilities.