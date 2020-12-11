Cocoa: Jerimiah Swanson Found Guilty To Distribute Fentanyl

Jury Convicts Cocoa Man, Jerimiah Swanson Of Conspiracy To Possess With The Intent To Distribute Fentanyl

Orlando, FL (STL.News) A federal jury has found Jerimiah Swanson (22, Cocoa) guilty of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. Swanson faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 9, 2021.

Swanson had been indicted on March 18, 2020.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, beginning no later than November 2019 and continuing through February 2020, Swanson and a co-defendant agreed to sell heroin that turned out to be the more potent opioid, fentanyl. A confidential informant working for the Drug Enforcement Administration made six recorded purchases, totaling over 150 grams of fentanyl, outside Swanson’s home in Cocoa. In February 2020, law enforcement executed a search of Swanson’s home and recovered baggies, digital scales covered with fentanyl and cocaine, and firearms from Swanson’s bedroom.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Titusville Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney E. Jackson Boggs Jr.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today