CME officers to present at Conference

CME Group Chief Financial Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, and Global Head of Commodities and Options Products to Present at Raymond James Virtual Institutional Investors Conference

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group announced today that John Pietrowicz, Chief Financial Officer; Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer; and Derek Sammann, Global Head of Commodities and Options Products; would present virtually at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Virtual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The presentation will be available for live streaming via CME Group’s investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time before the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the online broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conference’s conclusion.

As the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash, and OTC markets optimize portfolios and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec, and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. Also, it operates one of the world’s leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre-and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.