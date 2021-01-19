CME Group Achieves Record International Average Daily Volume of 5.2 Million Contracts in 2020, Up 8 Percent from 2019

LONDON and SINGAPORE (STL.News) CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved record international average daily volume (ADV) of 5.2 million contracts in 2020, up 8 percent from 2019. This record, reflecting all trading done outside North America, was driven largely by growth in Equity Index and Agricultural products, up 85 percent and 28 percent respectively.

Asia Pacific full year ADV reached a record 1.2 million contracts, up 20 percent from 2019. This was driven by a 120 percent growth in Equity Index products, 44 percent growth in Agricultural products, and 25 percent growth in Metals products in the region.

In 2020, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV hit a record 3.8 million contracts in 2020, up 6 percent from 2019. This was driven by a strong performance in Equity Index and Agricultural products in the region, up 75 percent and 27 percent respectively, compared to the same period in 2019.

“Unprecedented market conditions in 2020 created a heightened need for risk management globally, as more clients came to CME Group to access our robust, liquid and regulated marketplace,” said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group.

Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 19.1 million contracts in 2020. Various asset classes established new record ADV, with Equity Index products leading the way with 5.6 million contracts, up 63% over 2019, and Metals products with 699,000 contracts, up 5 percent year-on year.