Clint Johnson Assumes the Role of Acting U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Oklahoma

(STL.News) Today, Clint Johnson assumed the role of Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

As Acting U.S. Attorney, Johnson is the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the Northern District of Oklahoma, an area covering eleven counties and including thirteen federally recognized Indian tribes. He leads a staff of more than 100 attorneys and support personnel to accomplish this mission.

“I am honored to lead this incredible office that continues to provide justice to the citizens of the Northern District of Oklahoma,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I will continue to work with our local, state, federal and tribal partners to ensure the fair administration of justice, and I will continue to advocate for the resources needed to make that happen.”

Most recently, Johnson held the position of First Assistant U.S. Attorney where he supervised the criminal, civil, and administrative divisions for the Northern District of Oklahoma. He further managed the agency’s budget and resources and took an active role in the hiring of personnel and expansion of office space as the U.S. Attorney’s Office was required to grow dramatically to fulfill its public safety mission.

Johnson is a career federal prosecutor with 26 years of experience. He has investigated and prosecuted violent felonies, white-collar offenses, public corruption, drug and gun-related crimes, and human trafficking in the Northern District of Oklahoma. Previously, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Deputy Branch Chief in the District of New Mexico. Johnson began his legal career as an active duty Army attorney.

Simultaneously, Johnson continues to serve his country in the United States Army Reserve Judge Advocate General’s Corps. As a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve JAG Corps, he holds the positions of Chief Trial Judge and Commander of the 150th Legal Operational Detachment headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. Col. Johnson has also served as an instructor at the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s School and the National Judicial College. He is a graduate of the Officer Basic Course, Officer Advanced Course, Command and General Staff College, U.S. Army War College, and Military Judge’s Course.

Johnson is licensed to practice in all federal Courts in the State of Oklahoma, the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, the Army Court of Criminal Appeals, and the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today