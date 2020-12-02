Cleveland: Sylvester Deangelo Walker indicted on drug charge

Cleveland man, Sylvester Deangelo Walker indicted on drug charge

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Sylvester Deangelo Walker, of Cleveland, Ohio, is facing a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Walker, also known as “DBOS,” 25, was indicted on one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Walker is accused of selling methamphetamine in November 2020 in Ohio County.

Walker faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

