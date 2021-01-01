Clayton, MO School District: Annual Diversity Recruitment

Clayton, MO (STL.News) Clayton School District released the following statement.

Diversity Recruitment & Networking Fair – Jan. 16, 2021

The School District of Clayton’s annual Diversity Recruitment and Networking Fair will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. This year the event will be virtual, via Zoom.

The goal of this event is to recruit and build a faculty that improves staff diversity in our schools. Candidates participating in this event will be interviewed and have an opportunity to network with current Clayton teachers of color and other staff members.

We look forward to meeting experienced teachers and college students majoring in education who are interested in teaching for the School District of Clayton.

To schedule an appointment, all steps in the application process must be complete. These steps include completing the online application and uploading a resume.

As applications and resumes are received, the District will email invitations to schedule interview times for Saturday, Jan. 16.

Application Deadline: January 8, 2021, or until filled.

The School District of Clayton values the ability to work with diverse students and colleagues; success in creating inclusive classrooms; and experience with a variety of teaching methods and curricular perspectives.

Take a look at just a few of the District’s diverse educators engaging with their students in the photos and videos below.