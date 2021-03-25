Clarksburg: Christopher M. Vickers indicted on firearms charge

Clarksburg man, Christopher M. Vickers indicted on firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Christopher M. Vickers, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, appeared today before a federal magistrate judge on a firearms charge after being indicted last week, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Vickers, 31, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Vickers, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior drug conviction, is accused of having a 5-shot revolver in June 2020 in Harrison County.

Vickers faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Shinnston Police Department investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

