Claremont: Jonathan Santiago Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

Claremont Man, Jonathan Santiago-Perez Sentenced to 37 Months for Drug Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Jonathan Santiago-Perez, 35, of Claremont, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for drug trafficking on Monday, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on three occasions between January and April of 2019, an individual who was cooperating with law enforcement officers purchased crack cocaine from Santiago-Perez.

Santiago-Perez previously pleaded guilty on February 20, 2020.

“Drug trafficking is a serious offense that undermines public health and safety,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “In order to safeguard our citizens, we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the dealers who sell dangerous drugs in the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration offices in New Hampshire as well as Springfield and Burlington, Vermont, with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police, Massachusetts State Police, United States Postal Inspection Service, New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, Vermont State Police Drug Task Force, Manchester Police Department, Claremont Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Hartford, Vermont Police Department, and the Hampden County, Massachusetts Narcotics Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today