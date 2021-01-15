Cincinnati: Gilbert Cole Sentenced for Cocaine Trafficking

Cincinnati Man, Gilbert Cole Sentenced to 144 Months for Cocaine Trafficking

COVINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Cincinnati man, Gilbert Cole, 45, was sentenced on Friday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, to 144 months in federal prison, for cocaine trafficking.

According to his plea agreement, from September to December 2019, law enforcement used an informant to conduct eight controlled buys from Cole, in Covington. Cole had two prior convictions for first degree trafficking of cocaine, in Kenton County Circuit Court, in December 2002 and February 2011.

Cole pleaded guilty to the federal charge in October 2020.

Under federal law, Cole must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence; and upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for six years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Robert Brown, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisville Field Office; and Chief Robert Nader, Covington Police Department, announced the sentencing.

The investigation was conducted by FBI and Covington Police Department. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Bracke.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today