Cincinnati Financial Corp Increased Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

CINCINNATI, OH (STL.News) Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced that at today’s regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 63-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend, increasing from the previous 60-cents-per-share dividend paid on January 15, 2021. The dividend is payable April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021.

Steven J. Johnston, chairman, president and chief executive officer, commented: “The company remains well positioned to reward shareholders in the near term and long term, thanks to our financial strength and the successes achieved by our outstanding independent agents and our talented associates who remained focused on our key growth and profitability initiatives.

“Cincinnati Financial shareholders have consistently benefited from increased dividends in each of the past 60 years, and this board action sets the stage for continuing that record for a 61st year. The board continues to favor regular dividends as the primary means of returning capital to shareholders.”

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.