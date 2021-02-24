Cincinnati: Alex Collins Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Cincinnati Man, Alex Collins Sentenced to 36 Months for Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

COVINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Cincinnati man, Alex Collins, 37, was sentenced on Tuesday to 36 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to his plea agreement, on March 1, 2020, law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Collins, who only stopped momentarily before driving off and hitting a car and utility pole. Collins admitted that during that stop, he was in possession of a loaded handgun. Collins further admitted that he was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Collins has a previous felony conviction from Ohio in 2014 for felonious assault. Collins pleaded guilty to the current charge in September 2020.

Under federal law, Collins must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years, after his release from prison.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office, and Rob Nader, Chief of the Covington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Covington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Harris.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today