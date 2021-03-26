Chuluota: Trent Harley Sentenced For Medicare Billing Fraud

Owner Of Central Medical Systems, Alan Trent Harley Sentenced To 15 Months For Medicare Billing Fraud

Orlando, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron has sentenced Alan Trent Harley (62, Chuluota) to 15 months in federal prison for wire fraud. The court also ordered Harley to forfeit more than $870,000, which is traceable to proceeds of the offense.

Harley had pleaded guilty on December 4, 2020.

According to court documents, Harley co-founded Central Medical Systems, a provider of wound care supplies, in 1986. As president and sole active owner of the business, Harley was responsible for submitting claims to Medicare on behalf of Central Medical Systems. From at least 2011 through 2015, Harley knowingly defrauded the government of more than $870,000 by submitting fraudulent claims to Medicare. Although his employees provided him with accurate data about which wound care supplies were sent, and in what quantities, Harley frequently changed that data (with respect to both product type and quantities) before submitting claims to Medicare, in order to obtain fraudulently higher reimbursements from Medicare.

This case was investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services – Office of the Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily C. L. Chang.

