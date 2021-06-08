Chubb Appoints Mark Hammond Deputy CFO

ZURICH (STL.News) Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) announced today that Mark Hammond, who currently serves as Treasurer of Chubb Group, has been appointed to the additional role of Deputy Chief Financial Officer, a new position. The appointment is effective July 1 when, as previously announced, Peter Enns, Executive Vice President, Finance, Chubb Group, will succeed Philip Bancroft as Chief Financial Officer upon his retirement. In his new role, Mr. Hammond will assist Mr. Enns on operational and strategic matters.

“Mark has been with the company for a dozen years and is recognized for his technical proficiency, leadership, and general management skills in both U.S. and international finance organizations,” said Mr. Enns. “I look forward to working with Mark and benefiting from his experience and assistance as our global finance organization pursues its key priorities and strategies.”

Mr. Hammond has more than 30 years of experience in insurance and public accounting. He has served as Treasurer since 2019. Previously, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the company’s Europe and Eurasia & Africa regions. From 2012 to 2016, when the company was named ACE, he was Chief Financial Officer, European Group. Mr. Hammond joined the company’s Combined Insurance business in Chicago in 2009, where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Before joining ACE, Mr. Hammond held a series of leadership roles within the insurance industry and, before that, spent more than 15 years in the public accounting sector, where he was an audit partner with Deloitte, serving clients in its insurance practice. Mr. Hammond is a CPA and has an Accounting degree from Kansas State University.