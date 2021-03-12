General

Christopher Morvant Sentenced in Child Pornography Case

Jennings Man, Christopher Morvant Sentenced to 20+ Years in Federal Prison in Child Pornography Case

LAFAYETTE, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Christopher Morvant, 48, of Jennings, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to 280 months (23 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for production of child pornography.

According to documents introduced in court, in May and June 2017, Morvant convinced his co-defendant to film a video of the co-defendant performing a sexual act on a toddler-aged child.  Morvant’s co-defendant sent this video to him using the internet and Morvant saved the video on his personal computer.

The Department of Homeland Security – Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys T. Forrest Phillips and J. Luke Walker prosecuted the case.

