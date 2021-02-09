Tyler County Meth Dealer, Christopher Dashawn Montoya Guilty of Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

BEAUMONT, TS (STL.News) A Woodville, Texas, man has pleaded guilty to federal firearms and drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today.

Christopher Dashawn Montoya, 26, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime today before U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas remains committed to eliminating methamphetamine trafficking in our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Our resolve is even greater in cases, such as here, where a drug dealer possesses firearms to aid his drug trafficking efforts.”

According to information presented in court, on December 1, 2019, Montoya was arrested at a Polk County residence on multiple outstanding warrants. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine, marijuana, a large amount of cash, a digital scale, and a firearm. A search of Montoya’s vehicle parked at the residence revealed a backpack containing another two firearms, and more illegal narcotics.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Montoya with firearms and drug trafficking violations on July 1, 2020. As a result of his guilty pleas, under federal statutes, Montoya faces up to life in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor, and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

This case is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office; the Woodville Police Department; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Tommy L. Coleman.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today