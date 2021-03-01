Health

Christine B.: Quit Smoking for Those Who Love You

(STL.News) The CDC released the following YouTube videos for people who smoke.  If you consider ending your smoking habit but struggle to cross that line, watch these videos for some strength to STOP SMOKING.  Like all things in life, it is a decision.  Some decisions are more difficult than others, but it is a decision.  Addictions are a choice and are controlled by people every day.  Save money, but more importantly, save your life!

After years of smoking cigarettes, Christine lost her teeth and half her jaw to oral cancer.  In this video, Christine talks about the toll tobacco use can take on the person who uses it and their family and friends.

