Chong Chueneng Moua Sentenced For Supplying Meth

Methamphetamine Source for Wausau Conspiracy Sentenced to 84 Months

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Chong Chueneng Moua, 52, St. Paul, Minnesota, pleaded guilty and was sentenced yesterday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 84 months in federal prison for his role in supplying methamphetamine to a distribution conspiracy operating in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Lisa Xiong, the leader of the conspiracy, drove to Minnesota to pick up methamphetamine from Moua on several occasions. She then distributed that methamphetamine to lower level associates in and around Wausau. Lisa Xiong and Moua were arrested in possession of a pound of methamphetamine in June 2019. Moua joined the conspiracy towards the end of its operation and was only involved for a short time, but during his tenure, he provided over 2 pounds of methamphetamine for distribution into the Wausau area.

While Moua has never spent more than a few weeks in jail prior to his involvement in the present case, Judge Peterson recognized Moua as a more significant participant in the drug trafficking operation because he was a source of large quantities of methamphetamine flowing into Wisconsin.

Eleven individuals were charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in September 2019 for their roles in this methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. Chueneng Chong Moua is the ninth defendant to plead guilty and be sentenced. The others are:

1. Meng Xiong, Wausau, was sentenced to 5 years on June 12, 2020;

2. Chou Xiong, Wausau, was sentenced to 78 months on December 8, 2020;

3. Soua Khang, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 7 years on December 9, 2020;

4. Lisa Xiong, Wausau, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 156 months on December 21, 2020;

5. John Gates, Hewitt, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 5 years on December 23, 2020;

6. Ya Yang, Wausau, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 30 months on January 11, 2021;

7. Vang Yang, St. Paul, Minnesota, was sentenced to 30 months on January 21, 2021; and

8. Chai Thao, Wausau, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 5 years on March 1, 2021.

The charges against these defendants was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force; Marathon County Sheriff’s Office; Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; Wausau Police Department; Everest Metro Police Department; and Wisconsin State Patrol. The prosecution of the cases has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper.

