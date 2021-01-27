China & WHO: unsuccessful in taking action against COVID-19 pandemic

(STL.News) Coronavirus wrecks havoc around the world, many things are still continued to be pointed at the World Health Organization (WHO) along with the Chinese authorities, for failing to act promptly during the initial days of the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The world questions if the delay was a cooperative attempt of the parties to hide the facts knowing how the world would respond for responsibilities.

Wikipedia page – COVID-19 pandemic in China

Wikipedia page – World Health Organization respond to pandemic

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News