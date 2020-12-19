China has put 350 undersea nuclear weapons to detonate US Warships

(STL.News) CHINA is working to boost its nuclear arsenal to at least 350 missiles according to a new report sparking fresh fears about an outbreak of global conflict. Currently the US Department of Defense estimates Beijing possesses a little over 200 nuclear weapons. However, according to new research from the Federation of American Scientists’ Nuclear Information Project they are looking to increase this substantially.

Weapons in development include hyper-sonic missiles, capable of traveling at 18 times the speed of sound, which are designed to carry nuclear warheads. Speaking to The Sun Hans Kristensen, who heads the Nuclear Information Project, warned China is aiming to modernize its nuclear arsenal. China is continuing the nuclear weapons modernization program that it initiated in the 1980s and increased in the 1990s and 2000s. Fielding more types and greater numbers of nuclear weapons than ever before.

