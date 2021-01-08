China places 11 mn people under lockdown in Shijazhuang

(STL.News) More than 11 million people in the northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang have been placed into a stringent lock-down after an outbreak of Covid-19.
YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News
