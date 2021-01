(STL.News) Nine Chinese miners have been found dead a day after 11 of their colleagues were rescued after two weeks trapped in a gold mine in Shandong province.

The mayor of Yantai city was quoted by state broadcaster CCTV as confirming the deaths. One miner remains unaccounted for.

The miners became trapped in the Hushan mine when the entrance to the tunnel collapsed after a blast on 10 January.

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News