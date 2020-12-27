China Military Expels US Destroyer in South China Sea

(STL.News) China said its military chased out a the US naval destroyer, after the United States said it would continue to assert navigational rights and freedoms, in the Spratly Islands, where Beijing has built an airstrip and other man-made structures.

Chinese military spokesman Tian Junli said Tuesday the People’s Liberation Army’s southern command deployed ships and aircraft. to warn and drive out the USS John S McCain, Xinhua news agency reported. The Chinese PLA on Tuesday expelled U.S. destroyer USS John S. McCain after it trespassed into. China’s territorial waters off Nansha Islands in the South China Sea, Tian said, according to Hindustan Times.

YouTube video provided by ARMED BN

