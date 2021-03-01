Business

China: manufacturing growth slows – third month in February

BySTLNEWS

Mar 1, 2021 , , ,

(STL.News) #China?’s factory output grew at the slowest pace in February since its post-lockdown recovery began last May.  The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which gives an independent snapshot of the country’s manufacturing sector, fell to 50.9 from 51.5 the previous month, underscoring the challenges that still face the global economy.  Also, German brewers are asking for help from the government as sales plunge due to lockdowns.  The world’s biggest consumer of beer saw a 5.5 percent drop in sales in 2020, with bars and restaurants having to pour expired beer down the drain.

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

Business

T. Rowe Price Opens Investment Research Office In Shanghai

Mar 1, 2021 STLNEWS
Business

Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $2.9 Billion Contract

Feb 20, 2021 STLNEWS
Business

Bangladesh: COVID-19 hits it’s garment industry

Feb 19, 2021 STLNEWS