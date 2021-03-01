China: manufacturing growth slows – third month in February

(STL.News) #China?’s factory output grew at the slowest pace in February since its post-lockdown recovery began last May. The Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which gives an independent snapshot of the country’s manufacturing sector, fell to 50.9 from 51.5 the previous month, underscoring the challenges that still face the global economy. Also, German brewers are asking for help from the government as sales plunge due to lockdowns. The world’s biggest consumer of beer saw a 5.5 percent drop in sales in 2020, with bars and restaurants having to pour expired beer down the drain.

