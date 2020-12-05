(STL.News) China Deploys DF-26 Missile, US F-35 Ready for Combat – US Marine Corps F-35B pilots aboard the USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship, took off with externally stored missiles in the Philippine Sea, which suggests they trained for all-out aerial combat with China.

The move came just days after China deployed its DF-26 missiles that experts say can take down US aircraft carriers from thousands of miles away.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Military News

NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the content.

