Chichester: Travis Dunn Sentenced For Fentanyl Trafficking

Chichester Man, Travis Dunn Sentenced To 21 Months For Fentanyl Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Travis Dunn, 31, of Chichester, was sentenced on Monday to 21 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 27, 2019, Dunn aided and abetted two co-defendants by driving them to Lawrence, Massachusetts to pick up drugs for redistribution in New Hampshire. On the return trip, the co-defendants sold fentanyl to an individual who was cooperating with Nashua Police detectives. Immediately following the drug deal, detectives arrested Dunn and the co-defendants.

Dunn previously pleaded guilty on November 19, 2020. Dunn’s codefendants also have pleaded guilty. Michael Briand, 29, of Bow, was sentenced to 22 months on December 8, 2020. Megan Judd, 27, of Bow, pleaded guilty on November 30, 2020 and was sentenced to time served.

“Fentanyl traffickers endanger our citizens and communities by peddling an extremely dangerous and addictive drug,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “Through Operation SOS, we are protecting public safety by identifying and prosecuting the drug dealers who sell fentanyl in Nashua and other communities in Hillsborough County.”

This matter was investigated by the Nashua Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

