Chicago: Larry Dennis arrested for Multiple Crimes

Federal Gun and Drug Charges Filed Against Suburban Chicago Man, Larry Dennis

CHICAGO (STL.News) A suburban Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly illegally possessing a loaded handgun and dealing crack cocaine.

LARRY DENNIS, 36, of Markham, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The complaint alleges that Dennis on three occasions last month sold suspected crack cocaine to an individual who, unbeknownst to Dennis, was cooperating with law enforcement. Dennis also illegally possessed the loaded handgun in his residence on Jan. 20, 2021, the complaint states. Dennis had previously been convicted of multiple state felonies, including robbery and firearm offenses, and was not lawfully allowed to possess a gun.

Dennis was arrested Thursday on the federal charges. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert and was ordered to remain detained in federal custody.

The complaint and arrest were announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Kristen DeTineo, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and Daniel Delaney, Chief of the Midlothian Police Department. Valuable assistance in the investigation was provided by the Markham Police Department, Dolton Police Department, and Orland Park Police Department. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Saurish Appleby-Bhattacharjee.

The public is reminded that a complaint is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The drug charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, while the firearm count carries a maximum sentence of ten years. If convicted, the Court must impose reasonable sentences under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today