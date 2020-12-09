Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home General Chicago: Firearm “Switch” Devices Seized From Suburban Chicago Home
General

Chicago: Firearm “Switch” Devices Seized From Suburban Chicago Home

By Editor 4
0
61
Chicago: Firearm “Switch” Devices Seized From Suburban Chicago Home

More Than 100 Firearm “Switch” Devices Seized From Suburban Chicago Home; Devices Are Capable of Turning Handguns Into Machine Guns

CHICAGO (STL.News) A suburban Chicago man was arrested on a federal firearm charge after law enforcement this week seized machine guns and more than 100 “switch” devices from his home. Each device is capable of converting a semi-automatic pistol into a machine gun.

LEONARD D. JOHNSON, also known as “Scrap,” 32, of Robbins, is charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun.  Johnson was arrested Monday after agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed a search warrant at his home.  The agents seized five firearms, including three machine guns, and approximately 117 “switch” devices, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Johnson made an initial court appearance Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert in Chicago and was ordered to remain in federal custody. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1:00 p.m.

The arrest was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Kristen deTineo, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Division of ATF.  Valuable assistance was provided by the Lansing Police Department and Midlothian Police Department.  The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Mulaney.

Holding illegal firearm offenders accountable through federal prosecution is a centerpiece of Project Guardian and Project Safe Neighborhoods.  In the Northern District of Illinois, U.S. Attorney Lausch and law enforcement partners have deployed the Guardian and PSN programs to attack a broad range of violent crime issues facing the district, particularly firearm offenses.

“Machine guns pose a dangerous threat to public safety and have no place on Chicago-area streets,” said U.S. Attorney Lausch.  “Federal law enforcement will act swiftly to neutralize the threat posed by illegal machine guns and keep our communities safe.”

“This case is an excellent example of continued partnership,” said ATF SAC deTineo.  “ATF agents, in coordination with local law enforcement and federal prosecutors, will investigate and prosecute those in possession of these illegal firearms.”

The public is reminded that a complaint is not evidence of guilt.  The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.  The charge in the complaint is punishable by up to ten years in federal prison.  If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Previous articleCharlie Peeler Announces Resignation As U.S. Attorney For The Middle District
Next articleFrankfort: Ricky Joe Cornish Jr Sentenced for Attempting to Entice a Minor Online
Editor 4

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more
General

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more
General

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

Most Popular

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

General STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

General Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

General Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

Topeka: James Licht Indicted with distributing heroin

General Editor 4 - 0
Indictment: Topeka Man, James Licht Distributed Heroin TOPEKA, KS (STL.News) A Topeka man was indicted in federal court today with distributing heroin, U.S. Attorney Stephen...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

STLNEWS on About
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable - DSN News on About

EDITOR PICKS

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

General STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

General Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

General Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, Marines and Sailors Embark USS Somerset

General STLNEWS - 0
Pacific Ocean (STL.News) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions 39 and 58 assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 embark Marines, Sailors, and equipment with...
Read more

Greenwich: Samuel Klein Charged For Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme

General Editor 4 - 0
Greenwich Resident, Samuel Klein Charged with Federal Offenses Stemming from Alleged Investment Fraud Scheme (STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of...
Read more

Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison

General Editor 4 - 0
Repeatedly deported aliens sentenced to federal prison after returning to U.S. and caught committing crimes Defendants will again be deported after completion of sentences AUGUSTA, GA...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv