Cheyenne: Taylor Ross Wardell Sentenced In Federal Court

Suspect In String Of Robberies, Taylor Ross Wardell Sentenced In Federal Court

(STL.News) TAYLOR ROSS WARDELL, 29, of Cheyenne, was sentenced today by Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson to eighty-four months in federal prison for a series of robberies committed in Cheyenne and Laramie in 2019.

Wardell was indicted in March 2020 and pleaded guilty to four counts of interfering with commerce by robbery in U.S. District Court on October 28, 2020. The first robbery occurred on on August 14, 2019 at Silver Mine Subs sandwich shop in Cheyenne. Within a few hours of committing that robbery Wardell robbed the Loaf N Jug on Lincolnway in Cheyenne. Eleven days later he would rob another store, this time in Laramie. Wardell’s robbery spree culminated on September 9, 2019 with the robbery of Vino’s Wine and Spirits in Cheyenne.

Wardell admitted he is, in fact, guilty of interfering with commerce by robbery as alleged by the United States. As part of his sentence, Wardell was ordered to pay restitution the victims of the robberies. He also received a three-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison.

These crimes were investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie Police Department, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The government was represented by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today