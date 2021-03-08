Tickfaw Tax Preparer, Cheryl L. Kinchen Charged With Filing False IRS Returns

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) CHERYL L. KINCHEN, age 38, and a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana, was indicted on March 5, 2021, by a federal grand jury for filing false tax returns, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana.

As charged in the indictment, KINCHEN prepared false tax returns in 2015 and 2017 for her own personal taxes, wherein she significantly underreported her gross income for the alleged time periods.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, KINCHEN faces a maximum sentence of three years, one year of supervised release, and a $100,000 fine for aiding and assisting in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return.

U.S. Attorney Evans commended the special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation for their handling of the matter. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Edward J. Rivera.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today