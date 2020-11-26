Cherry Creek Man, Joshua Adams Hale Sentenced for Arson

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Cherry Creek, South Dakota, man convicted of Arson was sentenced on November 24, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Joshua Adams Hale, age 30, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, restitution in the amount of $46,621.20, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Hale was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 9, 2020. He pled guilty on July 27, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on January 9, 2020, wherein Hale willfully and maliciously set fire to and burned the chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cherry Creek. The chapel was completely destroyed by the fire.

This case was investigated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

Hale was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

