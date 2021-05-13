  • Thu. May 13th, 2021
Charo Stone Sentenced For Bank Robbery

Memphis, TN (STL.News) Charo Stone, 43, has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for bank robbery.  Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on July 10, 2019, a man entered the First South Financial Credit Union on Winchester Road, wearing a white polo shirt and carrying a blue folder.  He then approached a teller’s window with a note that read “Gun, No Dye Pack, All 50s and 100s.” The teller complied and provided $8,150 in cash.  The suspect placed the money in the blue folder and fled the scene.

The robber was described on video surveillance as a black male, medium build, 5’5’’ with facial hair and a goatee and mustache combination.  Photographs from the robbery were shown by media outlets.

On July 11, 2019, a crime stoppers tip identified Charo Stone.  The teller identified Stone as the robber in a 6-person lineup.  Stone confessed to committing the robbery to law enforcement.

The Memphis Police Department and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force investigated this case.

On May 11, 2021, U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris sentenced Stone to 46 months in federal prison to be followed by three years supervised release.  There is no parole in the federal system.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Will Crow and Raney Irwin prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

