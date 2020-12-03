Charlotte: Alvin James Pierce Sentenced On Gun Charges

Armed Bank Robber, Alvin James Pierce Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison On Gun Charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C (STL.News) Alvin James Pierce, 59, of Charlotte, was sentenced today to 168 months in prison on gun charges in connection with two armed bank robberies he committed earlier this year in the Charlotte area, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell also sentenced Pierce to five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $4,500 as restitution.

Robert R. Wells, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charlotte Division, and Chief Johnny Jennings of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) join U.S. Attorney Murray in making today’s announcement.

According to court documents and today’s sentencing hearing, on February 18, 2020, Pierce entered the Fifth Third Bank located at 1720 Oakdale Road in Charlotte. After he approached the counter, Pierce pulled out a small handgun and demanded $100 bills. The teller complied and Pierce fled the scene with $8,400. CMPD officers located Pierce’s getaway vehicle and he was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Court records show that, over the course of the investigation, law enforcement determined that Pierce was also responsible for the January 7, 2020, armed bank robbery of a Fifth Third bank at 5605 77 Center Drive in Charlotte. During that incident, Pierce approached the counter, pointed a gun at the teller and a customer and demanded money, threatening to shoot the customer if the teller did not comply with his demands. The teller gave Pierce $4,500 in $100 bills.

On August 28, 2020, Pierce pleaded guilty to two counts of possession and brandishing of firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Pierce is in federal custody and upon designation of a federal facility he will be transferred into custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The investigation was handled by the FBI and CMPD. The prosecution for the government was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kelly of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

