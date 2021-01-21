Charlie Manuel Castillo Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

Illegal Alien, Charlie Manuel Castillo Borg from the Dominican Republic Sentenced Today for Unlawfully Possessing a Firearm Related to a Shooting at the Executive Nightclub

St. Thomas, USVI (STL.News) Gretchen C.F. Shappert, United States Attorney for the District of the Virgin Islands, announced today that Charlie Manuel Castillo Borg, 27, a citizen of the Dominican Republic with no legal status in the United States, was sentenced to time served in custody. He has been detained under custody by local and federal authorities since December 31, 2019. The defendant was also ordered to forfeit the firearm he unlawfully possessed.

According to court documents, on December 22, 2019, a shooting occurred at the Executive Night Club, Bar and Restaurant located at Contant #38, St. Thomas. V.I. Surveillance video from the incident collected at the scene shows a male subject, later identified with the initials I.D.A., open the door of the Executive Night Club, Bar and Restaurant and discharge a firearm into the establishment. Immediately thereafter, the surveillance video records the defendant, Charlie Manuel Castillo Borg, shooting the firearm at I.D.A., striking him several times. Medical personnel later pronounced I.D.A. dead at the scene. A query conducted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services found that the defendant Charlie Manuel Castillo Borg is an illegal alien in the United States.

This case was investigated by the Virgin Islands Police Department in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Juan A. Albino.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today