Charleston: Statement on the shooting death of Cassie Johnson

Statement on the shooting death of Charleston Police Department’s Officer Cassie Johnson

WHEELING, W,V (STL.News U.S. Attorney Bill Powell expressed sorrow and offers his heartfelt sympathy to family and friends of Officer Cassie Johnson, as well as the Charleston Police Department.

Johnson, 28, was shot during a routine response to a traffic complaint Wednesday afternoon in the city. She passed away Thursday, December 3.

“We are once again tragically reminded of the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make. Officer Johnson has made the ultimate sacrifice while serving to protect her community. I am profoundly saddened and can only offer prayers to her family at this difficult time. Nothing I can say will assuage the anguish the Johnson family and her brothers and sisters in uniform are feeling. I hope this tragedy once again reminds our citizens of the dangers our law enforcement face every day, and that we all take a moment to thank them for their continued willingness to put on their badges every day,” said Powell.

