Charles Walker Convicted for Robbery of Jewelry Stores

High Point Man, Charles Walker Convicted of Planning and Aiding and Abetting the Armed Robbery of Jewelry Stores in Elizabeth City and Garner

NEW BERN, N.C (STL.News) A federal jury convicted a High Point man Friday on charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a federal crime of violence and witness tampering.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Charles Walker, Jr., a/k/a “Supreme,” 56, was convicted after a 5-day trial in New Bern. The case involved two Hobbs Act robberies at Kay Jewelry stores, one in Elizabeth City and one in Garner. The robbers were able to get away with almost $600,000.00 worth of jewelry. These were violent robberies as firearms were brandished during both robberies. During one of the robberies, a store employee was handcuffed behind her back and left in a backroom of the store. During the trial, the defendant took the stand and admitted during cross-examination that he is closely associated with a high-ranking blood member in Greensboro.

Walker is an extremely violent and dangerous individual. He was previously convicted of first-degree murder. He ultimately won a new trial and pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to murder after he had served 17 years in prison.

Walker faces a mandatory minimum of seven years and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on February 26, 2021. Walker’s co-defendants – Christopher Brown, Malik Maynard, and Byron Sparks previously pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Another co-defendant, Joey Chambers, has already been sentenced by Judge Flanagan to 144 months in prison.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan accepted the verdict. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Elizabeth City Police Department, the Garner Police Department, and the Greensboro Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert J. Dodson and Daniel W. Smith prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today