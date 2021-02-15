Chandler: Joshua James Terry Sentenced for Sexual Abuse

General

Chandler Man, Joshua James Terry Sentenced to Over 6 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

PHOENIX, AK (STL.News) On Tuesday, Joshua James Terry, 27, of Chandler, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to 78 months in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release.  Terry will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Between October 1 and November 30, 2018, Terry, who was a monitor on the victim’s school bus and a physical education teacher’s aide at the victim’s school, sexually abused the minor victim.  Terry previously pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor on September 25, 2020.  Terry is an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Community.

The Gila River Police Department conducted the investigation in this case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Raynette Logan, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-19-01417-PHX-DWL
RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-006_Terry

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

