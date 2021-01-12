Chair, Deputy Chair of Atlanta Fed’s Board of Directors Designated

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta announces the designation of Elizabeth A. Smith as the 2021 chair of its board of directors, and Claire Lewis Arnold as the 2021 deputy chair. Both are Class C directors, appointed to the board by the Board of Governors in Washington, DC.

Smith is former executive chair of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. in Tampa, Florida, and previously served as chairman and CEO for the restaurant brand that includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. Prior joining to Bloomin’ Brands, she was president of Avon Products and previously worked in several roles at Kraft Foods. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Arnold is CEO of Leapfrog Services Inc. in Atlanta, a managed service provider she cofounded in 1998. Prior to starting Leapfrog, she acquired and was CEO of NCC, a local distributor of consumer goods to convenience stores and mass merchandisers, and she built it into one of Georgia’s five largest privately held companies. She also previously spent nearly 10 years with Coca-Cola USA. She is a graduate of Mary Baldwin College in Virginia.

Additionally, Gregory A. Haile has been elected by Group 2 member banks to the board of directors serving a three-year term beginning January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2023. Haile is a Class B director.

Haile has served as president of Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, since 2018. Before that, he was general counsel and vice president of public policy and government affairs for the college. He is a graduate of Columbia University School of Law and Arizona State University.

The Bank also announces the following reappointments and reelections:

Myron A. Gray , former president of U.S. operations at United Parcel Service in Atlanta, was reappointed by the Board of Governors to serve on the board of directors for one year of a three-year term beginning January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2023. Gray, who previously served as board chair, is a Class C director.

